Harmon hired as Trainer/Instructor at McCall's Chapel School

Kamitia Harmon has been appointed Trainer/Instructor of McCall’s Chapel School and will begin immediately working with all staff in the organization.
Harmon came to McCall’s from Artesian Nursing Home in Sulphur and has extensive experience working in the healthcare field, primarily as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Before becoming an LPN, she worked in the field as a Certified Nursing Aide.
In her new role at McCall’s, Harmon’s primary task will be the proper orientation of new staff and the continued in-servicing of the existing team. This training will involve a wide range of topics and serve to set expectations of the CNAs working directly with McCall’s residents.
“It’s a privilege and awesome responsibility to serve in the role of Trainer/Instructor at McCall’s,” Harmon said. “I’m excited to begin this journey and do what I can to help the residents and staff with our organization.”
“The staff working in our homes with our residents have the most critical and complicated job at McCall’s,” said John Long, President & CEO of McCall’s. “One of the best things we can do is make sure they are knowledgeable and properly trained and receive continuing in-service and support. We believe Kamitia is uniquely qualified to fill this role and look forward to seeing the impact she makes on our entire team.”
McCall’s Chapel School is a 66-year-old organization that provides life-changing supports to individuals with intellectual disabilities so that they may live independent, well-adjusted and happy lives in the manner of their own, informed choosing. The organization, along with McCall’s Community Homes, serves more the 300 individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.