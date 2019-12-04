First United Methodist Church of Ada will present its annual Hanging of the Green at 4 p.m. this Sunday in the sanctuary.
Many performing ensembles will present the Christmas story through songs, hymns and Christmas favorites. The children’s choir, the Voices of Praise, will do traditional hymns of Christmas.
The Chancel Ringers will present a new arrangement of a Trans-Siberian song, “Wizards of Winter,” accompanied by Rudy Lupinski on the keyboard and James Monroe, bass. The Chancel Choir will present “Mary, Did You Know?,” “The First Noel,” “We’ll Have an Old-Fashioned Christmas” and others.
A new ensemble performing will be the East Central University Brass Band, under the direction of Dr. Jace Vickens, featuring “Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival.” Also performing will be the Mid-America String Quartet from Oklahoma City.
Please plan to attend and begin your Christmas celebration. The program is under the direction of of Rozzie Purdy, music director of FUMC. The event is free and open to the public.
