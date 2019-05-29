Two East Central University alums were recently presented with the school’s Distinguished Alumni Awards.
Tony A. Scott
Tony A. Scott was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award during East Central University’s 2019 Evening of Honors and Recognition, held recently in ECU Foundation Hall of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. Presenting Scott with the award was ECU President Dr. Katricia G. Pierson.
Scott, a 1982 graduate of ECU, grew up in Ada near the university and had ancestors who were involved in the founding of both ECU and Ada. Scott not only earned an accounting degree but obtained a juris doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1991. Scott has worked in both public accounting and non-profit accounting.
James R. Hamby
James R. Hamby was presented with the Distinguished Alumni Award during East Central University’s 2019 Evening of Honors and Recognition, held recently in ECU Foundation Hall of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. Presenting Hamby with the award was ECU President Dr. Katricia G. Pierson.
Hamby, a native of Weleetka, a 1973 graduate of ECU and current president of Vision Bank-Ada, has been the consummate community supporter of ECU and Ada, serving with the ECU Foundation Inc. and being president of both the Ada Chamber of Commerce and Ada Jobs Foundation.
Sponsors for the Evening of Honors and Recognition were the Chickasaw Nation, LegalShield, Vision Bank, Citizens Bank of Ada, ECU Foundation, Mercy, Heritage Trust, ECU Alumni Association, Oklahoma Heritage Bank, RamJack, Jay and Kenda Horne Family, Lou and Wes Watkins, Melvin Moran, the Ramadan Family and the Tony A. Scott Family.
