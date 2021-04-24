Hamburger lunch fundraiser scheduled

Pontotoc Veterans Rally Point will be hosting a benefit hamburger lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 30 at Seth Wadley Chevrolet. The event will benefit local veterans in need.
Vision Bank will be grilling the hamburgers on-site. The lunch also includes chips and a drink.
Anyone wishing to pre-order lunches or volunteer can contact the organization on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pcvrp
According to their mission statement, Pontotoc Veterans Rally Point is a place for all local veterans and their families from all military branches to come together, along with those in the community wanting to help and support our local veterans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.