The Cougar basketball team is having a hamburger fry tonight prior to the start of the football game with McAlester at Koi Ishto Stadium from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from any Ada Cougar Basketball player.
ADA [ndash] Michael D. Childers, 68, of Ada, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, September 4th, 2021 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. A family visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home in Ada, Oklahoma. For up-to-date service informatio…
ADA [ndash] Iva Marie Smith, 83, of Ada, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, September 6th, 2021 in Ada. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada with interment following at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Francis, Oklahoma. For up-to-da…
ADA [ndash] Gwendolyn Delores Alexander, 75, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sep. 8, 2021, at the Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Es…
