'Halloween on Main' set for October 30

The second annual downtown Trick-or-Treating will be held Saturday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last on Ada’s Main Street.
Participating storefronts and community volunteers will be set up along Main Street passing out candy and other treats. This event is hosted by Ada Main Street, a local non-profit dedicated to Historical Preservation and Economic Growth.
‘Halloween on Main’ is a donation based event and bags of candy are needed to make this successful. Candy can be dropped off at Citizens Bank of Ada on 12th Street, First United Bank on 12th Street, Vision Bank on Main Street or Serendipity on Main Street through Friday, October 29.
Ada Main Street is also looking for fun individuals to help pass out candy during ‘Halloween on Main Street!’ If you are interested please direct message or email mainstreetada@gmail.com with your contact and email information. Volunteers would be needed from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday has also been deemed the official Trick-or-Treat night for the City of Ada.
The Ada Library is hosing a Pumpkin Painting. The event is for ages 3 to 17 on Friday, October 22. The come and go event is from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Early sign-up is required by stopping by the Library Circulation Desk or by calling 580-436-8125 (ext. 2).
