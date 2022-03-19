Haddox of Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management completes

Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Jordan Haddox, a Paraplanner in the firm’s Durant office, has successfully passed the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 7 and Series 66 exams, which qualify Haddox to register as an Investment Advisor Representative in the state of Oklahoma.
FINRA administers both the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 66 (Uniform Combined State Law Examination) tests, which are vital to become a credible and successful financial services advisor.
“This is an important achievement that will allow Jordan to grow as an advisor while contributing value to Gaddis & Gaddis clients in Durant and other markets in Oklahoma,” said Durant Office Manager and Minority Partner Derek Hines.
Haddox, a native of Antlers, joined Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management in March, 2021. As a Paraplanner, he conducts industry research, portfolio analysis, account service reviews and related client service activities.
He is a graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
Jordan and his wife, Lynna, have a daughter, Jillian, and they are active members of the Western Meadows Baptist Church in Durant. In addition to time with his family, Jordan enjoys hunting and fishing, along with participating in church activities.
About Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management
Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management, founded in 1995, is headquartered in Ada, Oklahoma with additional locations in Ardmore, Durant and McAlester. Owner and Manager Roger Gaddis has 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, including professional credentials as a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™.
