East Central University professor and author Ken Hada was honored Saturday in Oklahoma City.
Hada was presented with the Poetry Award at the 2022 Oklahoma Book Awards, held at the Embassy Suites Hotel. The prize honored Hada's book Contour Feathers, published by Turning Plow Press.
"I wrote most of it during the pandemic, actually," Hada said after the ceremony. "I was fortunate to have the space, and tried to make use of the time to do it. So almost all of the poems in the book were written during a two-year period.
"The award means a lot to me because, well, I don't look at it as winning or losing," Hada added, "but I am proud to have the recognition. That really means a lot to me. I take it seriously to be part of a group of writers in Oklahoma. I think we have a lot of really fine poets in Oklahoma. If they respect my work, that means a lot to me. If it reaches other people, it's beautiful."
The event featured book sales and signings, a banquet, and awards for non-fiction, poetry, design/illustration/photography, fiction, children/young adult, and several individual awards of excellence for published Oklahoma authors.
It was the first in-person gathering for the event, which was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.