Three Pontotoc County 4-H students who spent several months mastering various life skills saw their hard work pay off this month.
The three students — Roff 4-H member Norah Gayler, and Homeschool 4-H members Sarah Jolly and Hannah Jolly — represented Oklahoma at the Western National Roundup, a 4-H conference which took place Jan. 10-13 in Denver. The conference included the Family and Consumer Sciences Skill-A-Thon competition, which consisted of four individual contests and a team event.
The individual events tested participants’ ability to identify 25 items in each of the following categories: sewing/clothing, interior design/housing and food/cooking. The students also competed individually in two nutrition classes and completed a life skills assessment as a team.
“This year, their scenario was on family financial management, and so they have to present in front of a judge their response to the scenario,” said Janna Kelley, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service educator for family and consumer science and Pontotoc County Extension director.
Kelley said the team took fourth place in the life skills assessment competition, but Hannah Jolly had the top individual score. Sarah Jolly posted the second-highest individual score, and Gayler had the fourth highest.
The combined scores put the Oklahoma group over the top to win the overall contest.
“They were so excited,” Kelley said. “They were just thrilled.”
4H Youth Educator Becky Walker said the skill-a-thon teaches students valuable skills that will carry over into their adult lives.
“That’s what’s so great about it,” she said. “They really do learn some practical information.”
The team earned the Denver trip by winning the skill-a-thon contest at the 4H State Roundup in July.
