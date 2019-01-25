H&R Block ribbon cutting

Shana Wood | Ada Area Chamber of CommerceOn Tuesday the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting event at H&R Block, 804 E Arlington in Ada. As a resident of the area for 20 years, H & R Block is proud to serve the Ada and surrounding areas as a local tax services provider. H&R Block has an expert tax professional that can make sense of all of your tax question and needs. The office is open 7 days a week. 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. weekends. Feel free to contact the office at 580-332-0747 for all your income tax questions.