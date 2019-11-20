4-H homeschoolers team up with local hospice for holiday food, coat drive

Area home-schooled 4-H students and Alpha Home Health and Hospice staff members have joined forces to conduct a holiday food and coat drive to benefit the greater Ada community at large.
Area residents who wish to donate food items or coats may do so by dropping off their donations through Dec. 15 at Alpha Home Health and Hospice, 701 E. 16th St. in Ada, or at the OSU Extension Center or by calling 580-559-2427 to make alternate arrangements.
“Alpha Home Health and Hospice is pleased to support these kids and our community by being a drop off location,” Ada Branch Clinical Director Angela Traylor said. “We will also help distribute (donations) when the time comes to do so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.