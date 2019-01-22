The Pontotoc County 4-H Ambassador program offers a great opportunity for younger 4-H members to gain leadership skills and better prepare them to participate in leadership roles.
County ambassadors must be between 11-13 years old. Candidates were chosen based on their applications, references and interviews. Seven 4-H members will serve in this role for 2019.
Lexi Anderson is a member of the Vanoss 4-H Club. Her projects include public speaking, food science and community service. This is Lexi’s first year to serve as an ambassador. Lexi is the daughter of Bob and Dena Anderson.
Maggie Gregory is a member of the Homeschool 4-H Club. Her 4-H projects include poultry and veterinary science. This is her first year to serve as an ambassador. She is the daughter of Dale and Christy Gregory.
Carlee Gayler is a member of the Stonewall 4-H Club. Her projects include public speaking, performing arts, community service and expressive arts. She is serving her first year as a 4-H ambassador. Carlee is the daughter of Matt and Whitney Gayler.
Olivia Gayler is a member of the Roff 4-H Club. Her projects include sheep, public speaking and citizenship. This is Olivia’s second year to serve as an ambassador. She is the daughter of Manerd and Beth Gayler.
Andy Jolly is a member of the Homeschool 4-H Club. His projects include community service and science and technology. This is Andy’s first year to serve as an ambassador. He is the son of Darin and Christie Jolly.
Zoe Traylor is a member of the Homeschool 4-H Club. Her projects include dog, poultry and veterinary science. This is Zoe’s first year to serve as an ambassador. She is the daughter of Angela Traylor.
Emma Wilson is a member of the Roff 4-H Club. Her projects include public speaking, performing arts and community service. This is Emma’s first year to serve as an ambassador. She is the daughter of Allan and Stephanie Wilson.
Nora Gayler, a member of the Roff 4-H Club, was selected to serve as teen ambassador advisor to the group. Her responsibilities include providing training for junior ambassadors and serving as a mentor and role model.
