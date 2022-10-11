Gwen Gjovig, Executive Director of the 22nd Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for more than 22 years, is retiring.
The organization is hosting a come-and-go celebration for Gjovig Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ada Arts and Heritage Center, 400 South Rennie in Ada. The group plans a presentation at noon. The public is invited.
Ada’s CASA, Inc. organized in October 1999. Gjovig was sworn is as a director in June 2000. The associated C.A.R.E. Cottage was created on Jan. 1, 2003.
CASA has advocated in behalf of 410 children, and 219 cases which have been served. At least 158 volunteers have been trained and served as volunteer advocates.
In, 2003 Gjovig was named the Oklahoma CASA Director of the Year, by Oklahoma CASA Association, and in 2017, Gjovig was named Oklahoma CASA Outstanding Community Member, by Oklahoma CASA Association.
