A group of Native Americans and their supporters staged a protest Tuesday across the street from the east entrance to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center.
Members of the group said they were protesting because David Deer was not allowed to pray in a traditional fashion, by burning cedar, at the hospital. Deer said his father, Michael Deer, was hospitalized at the facility after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"We're here today to stand up for Indian people," Deer said. "I was told we cannot pray over at the hospital across the street. My father was over there for 14 days battling COVID, and ultimately died and went on to heaven this past Friday. I was up there praying for my dad and the whole hospital if it needs prayers. I was getting my cedar ready, praying over it and talking life into it."
Many traditional Native prayer ceremonies involve burning of one or more of the Four Sacred Medicines, tobacco, sweet grass, cedar, and sage.
"I was approached by a security guard," Deer said. "He basically told me I have to leave."
When Deer declined to leave, he says security called Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and Deer then left the property.
"He wanted to pray using cedar," Red Bear Williams said. "(Medical Center) staff took him outside and told him it was illegal. For them to say, 'You can't do that here,' this is tribal property. How is somebody going to tell you you can't pray, how our ancestors prayed, how we were taught to pray?"
Chickasaw Nation Department of Health Deputy Secretary Kevin D. Meeks said in a prepared statement, “Our team has worked with all of our patients' families to help them during this difficult time in a number of situations. Covid-19 has created many challenges and obstacles in health care. We are constantly working to adapt to those challenges including our addressing the need for family members to visit patients from outside their window while protecting the privacy of all patients.
"We have always valued traditional and religious practices, and have processes in place to honor those traditions while ensuring all safety requirements are met. We have reviewed our policy and are equipped to safely accommodate requests for ceremonial smudging, burning of cedar or sage outdoors. Our goal is to continue providing quality care to our patients as we navigate these evolving times.”
The protesters remained for several hours, chanting, praying, playing a drum, holding protest signs and flags, and waving at motorists, many of whom waved back and honked their horns in support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.