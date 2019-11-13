Family, friends, supporters and leaders of the American Indian Movement and Black Lives Matter OKC gathered Saturday for a march in remembrance of Anthony Meely, who died Oct. 4 during an encounter with Ada police.
The group marched from Main and Stockton to the Ada Police Department at Townsend and 13th Street, where family members and activists spoke.
“We have the family here,” said Lawton resident Michael Topaum. “On behalf of what has taken place, I want you to keep them in your prayers as we move forward in efforts to bring justice on behalf of the family, on behalf of his children. I want you to continue to support him (Meely) and keep him in your prayers. We pray that the judicial system can right a wrong, that our voices, our efforts, can be heard today. I’m thankful that we’re all here together.”
Meely’s mother, Kathleen Bradshaw, spoke to those assembled in front of the Ada Police Department.
“I just thank everybody for coming. I appreciate that,” Bradshaw said. “We are here to seek justice for my son. We need answers. I would like to say this is a hard journey, and it’s going to be long, and it’s not over. I believe my son is not going to rest until he gets justice. Today marks the beginning, like I said. We gotta stay strong, we gotta stick together. We’re more than just family and friends. We need you all.”
The Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, speaking on behalf of Black Lives Matter OKC, said there should be “no more hashtags.”
“It means that far too many black lives and brown lives are being murdered in situations in which they have interactions with police officers,” Dickerson said. “We don’t want to have to create another hashtag asking for justice for the slain person and their families seeking justice.
“It’s unfortunate that another family is having to grieve through this process. It’s unfortunate that another family and children and a wife and parents are having to figure out how to pursue and demand justice. There is no perfect way to fight for justice when you are in an unjust and flawed system. But they are doing the very best they can. They have done an amazing job with grace and courage. But my honest wish is that they didn’t have to go through this process.”
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said Tuesday by phone that the incident remains under investigation and, as such, the department could not comment on the matter. Allen said investigators are still awaiting the results of a medical examiner’s report.
Investigation continues
Anthony Ray Meely, 36, of Ada collapsed Oct. 4 after a confrontation with police, during which, police say, Meely repeatedly ignored instructions to stop while attempting to evade an officer. Meely later died in an ambulance while being treated by Mercy EMS paramedics.
In videos posted to various social media networks, Meely can be seen running from an officer, struggling to break free as the officer grabs Meely and tries to wrestle him to the ground. During the struggle, Meely can be seen resisting efforts to subdue him, including at least two punches by the officer before Meely breaks free and continues to try to evade capture. Meely was taken into custody after passing motorists came to the officer’s aid.
The cause of Meely’s death remains under investigation. The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy and toxicology tests in order to determine the cause of Meely’s death.
