A small group of family and friends were joined by an Oklahoma City activist outside the Ada Police Department at noon Wednesday to protest what they characterize as police mishandling of an incident which left 36-year-old Anthony Meely dead.
Meely died Friday after an altercation with Ada police near a northwest Ada apartment complex.
The cause of Meely’s death remains under investigation. The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and perform toxicology tests in order to determine the cause of Meely’s death. Officials say it may be weeks before those tests are completed.
Michael Washington, an Oklahoma City man who identified himself as an “activist,” spoke briefly to those gathered Wednesday outside the Ada Police Department. Washington said he did not speak for the family of Anthony Meely, but rather, he spoke for “justice.” Washington questioned why Ada police officers did not perform CPR on Meely after he collapsed, accusing Ada police officers of deciding to “let (Meely) die.” Washington then called for the arrest of several police officers and said he believed the entire department, “from the chief all the way on down,” should be fired.
Mercy EMS officials have independently confirmed Meely was still breathing at the time of their arrival Friday, negating the need for CPR.
The investigation into Meely’s death and the incident itself, continues. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
