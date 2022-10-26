'Grounded' to take over sidewalks at ECU

East Central University’s sidewalk chalk art festival, “Grounded,” will take over ECU’s Centennial Plaza Thursday, Oct. 27.
“This is a great opportunity for schools and the community to connect with ECU,” said Dr. Alex Aguirre, director of the School of Fine Arts.
Check in begins at 8 a.m. with artists starting their works at 8:30 p.m. The artists will have until 3:30 p.m. to complete the works and judging will begin with awards to follow at 4 p.m.
The entry fee is $10 for a 10 x10 foot space for groups or individuals competing for awards. Four categories make up the competition: grades 6 and below, grades 7-9, grades 10-12, and college age. Professional artists or businesses may participate in the exhibition with an entry fee of $25.
All chalk art must be created on Oct. 27. Only the water-soluble temporary chalk provided at check in can be used. Spaces will be assigned at check in. Any artists that begin early will be disqualified. Artists can register onsite, or at ecok.edu/boxoffice.
For more information about Grounded, email Dr. Aguirre at aaguirre@ecok.edu.
