Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showery rains and a possible rumble of thunder late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.