Greg Lovelis announced the new superintendent at Stonewall Schools

The Stonewall Board of Education has named Greg Lovelis as the next Superintendent of Stonewall Public Schools.
Mr. Lovelis will take the reins following the retirement of Kevin Flowers, who led the district as superintendent for the past seventeen years.
Mr. Lovelis began teaching first grade at McLish Elementary immediately after the Stonewall-Mclish annexation in 2004. He then went on to teach 5-8th grade science at McLish Middle School before accepting the principal position that he has held the last five years.
“I am honored and extremely excited to lead my district forward! Thank you to Mr. Flowers and the Board of Education for giving me this opportunity” says Lovelis. “Not being at McLish every day hasn’t sank in just yet as I love that place. It has been amazing to watch these two communities grow and bond together—we are all Longhorns and Oilers.”
Mr. Lovelis’ grandfather, Robert Gregory Sr. served on the Stonewall school board in the 1960’s and his mother, Charlotte Gregory, retired from the district after 40 plus years of service. “Our family history revolves around the school that we love,” said Lovelis.
A 2000 graduate of Stonewall High School, Greg and his wife Buffy have two children, Carsyn age 10 and Masen age 8, who proudly attend Stonewall Elementary.
