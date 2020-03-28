||||
Greetings, from their hearts to yours
Area children create homemade greeting cards for nursing home residents
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Emily Ann Bess-Dixon, 37, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lightning Ridge Cemetery. Chad Large will officiate. Mrs. Bess-Dixon died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Oct. 24, 1982, to Larry Bess and Karen Hallmark. She graduated …
LULA [ndash] Graveside services for Leona Young, 93, of Lula are at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Centrahoma Cemetery. The Rev. Buddy Drake will officate. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Criswell Funeral Home. Mrs. Young passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a Coalgate nu…
ADA [ndash] No services are planned at this time for John William Hollis, 63, of Ada. Mr. Hollis passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was born Sept. 29, 1956, at Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to J.W. "Bill" and Charlotte Ross Hollis. He graduated from Ada High School and …
Most Popular
Articles
- Positive test result for COVID-19 confirmed in Pontotoc County
- UPDATE: COVID-19-related closings and postponements as of Monday
- City OKs measure to keep businesses open, promote social distancing
- All non-essential businesses in Pontotoc County ordered to close for 21 days
- UPDATE: Death on W. 12th Street was reported as a ‘murder’
- Second positive test for COVID-19 confirmed in Pontotoc County
- Escaped inmate quickly recaptured
- Maud man killed in Seminole County wreck
- Ada Police Department announces new accident policy
- UPDATE: Ada Police Department announces new accident policy
