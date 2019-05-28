Greenwood to present paintings in ECU's Pogue Art Gallery

Brent Greenwood, director of the Chickasaw Summer Art Academy, will present his work in the first of a series of annual exhibitions, entitled “Holisso Pisachi,” in the Pogue Art Gallery, located inside East Central University’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
The exhibit, with free admission, will go from June 6-Aug. 1 and will be available for viewing from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. It is located in Room 169 of the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. It is the first summer exhibition in the Pogue Gallery since 2017.
“Holisso Pisachi” is Chickasaw for “teacher,” and the exhibit features a faculty member from the Chickasaw Summer Arts Academy.
In addition to being director of the CSAA, Greenwood is a noted painter and a member of the Chickasaw and Ponca tribes.
Born in 1971 in Midwest City, Greenwood received an associate’s degree in two-dimensional art from the Institute of American Indian Arts.
“This experience not only had an impact on my life, but it definitely transformed my art. It was amazing,” said Greenwood.
Greenwood went on to earn a bachelor of fine arts degree from Oklahoma City University.
“Many native artists who have inspired me over the years include Jerome Tiger, T.C. Cannon, Alan Houser, Fritz Scholder, Kevin Red Star and Bert Seaborn,” said Greenwood. “Others include abstract expressionist Mark Rothko, Robert Rauschenberg, Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso. Today, there are numerous artists that continue to influence my work.”
For more information on Greenwood’s art exhibition, contact Dr. Brad Jessop, professor of art and director of the ECU School of Fine Arts, at 580-559-5353 or at bjessop@ecok.edu.
