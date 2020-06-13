Great Plains Kubota awards scholarships

Great Plains Kubota announced the recipients of their 2020 Diesel & Heavy Equipment Western Equipment Dealers Association Scholarships. The official contract signing was held at Great Plains Ada and in attendance was family, GP service management, and representatives from OSU Institute of Technology. Laredo Beal, a former OSUIT graduate and Great Plains Kubota technician professional, spoke to the recipients and offered his experience and service to the future technicians.
“We are extremely proud to have Great Plains Kubota on board with the WEDA program at OSUIT,” said Terryl Lindsey, dean of the School of Transportation & Heavy Equipment at OSUIT. “Companies making a commitment to students and potential employees is paramount to the success of the student, Great Plains Kubota and the WEDA program. These students now have an opportunity for a bright future. They can see the light at the end of their educational tunnel.”
OSUIT offers the leading industrial and farm equipment degree program sponsored by the Western Equipment Dealers Association. The purpose of the program is to upgrade the technical competency and professional level of incoming industrial and farm equipment service technicians. Those selected into the two-year program spend half of their time on campus for technical instruction on current products and learning the latest diagnostic and service procedures. The rest of the time is spent gaining real-world on-the-job training at WEDA-member dealerships.
Georgio Rampersad is entering the OSUIT program with previous knowledge as a graduate of the Francis Tuttle, Diesel/Auto Technician Program. He will be based out of the Edmond Kubota dealership and has been interning in the shop for over a month now. Like all other interns Rampersad gained experience in the GP assembly bay, but is eager for new opportunities.
Colton Howard, a graduate of Allen High School, will base his internship at Great Plains Ada. He has been working in the service shop at the Ada Kubota dealership for two months and is eager to start learning more. “I really like working at Great Plains, but I can’t wait to start school,” said Howard.
Colton Guest is a graduate of Stroud High School where he also attended Central Tech. He officially began his internship at Great Plains Shawnee June 1 and is also looking forward to joining the program at OSUIT this fall.
To learn more about the Diesel & Heavy Equipment/WEDA Technician scholarships offered through Great Plains LLC, email Vicki May at vmay@gpkubota.com or visit www.gpkubota.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.