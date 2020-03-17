PAULS VALLEY – Flexible, yet specific. That may sound like an odd combination, but it’s actually a solid description of how to apply conservation practices.
In other words, what may work in one or two areas might not be as successful in another because of various factors. So always be open to different approaches. One of those is prescribed burning, and that will be a key topic of the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Grazing Management Free Workshop, Tour and Lunch. The event will be held at 10 a.m. April 9 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
In addition to grazing management using prescribed burning for soil health benefits, participants will receive information regarding USDA Farm Bill updates.
Throughout this very important event, participants will hear from various USDA agencies as well as those of the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council, Oklahoma State University, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.
While Colin Walden, NRCS rangeland management specialist, will talk about “Grazing Management for Soil Health Benefits and Prescribed Burning,” Steve Alspach, the NRCS state soil scientist, will discuss “Basic Biological Factors and Benefits to Promote Soil Health.”
Plus, Laura Goodman, OSU range specialist, will also talk about prescribed burning and soil health benefits, and others will also address the topic.
Please make plans now to RSVP for the workshop and lunch by April 3 to Tracy Brewer,garvincd@conservation.ok.gov, (405) 238-6767, Ext. 132 or Dr. Carol Crouch, NRCS, Carol.Crouch@ok.usda.gov. The event is open to the public and if reasonable accommodation is needed, please notify when you RSVP.
Who: Open to the public.
When: 10 a.m. April 9 (Pre-registration begins at 9:30 a.m.) – Please RSVP by April 3.
Where: Garvin County Fairgrounds, Chickasaw Street, Pauls Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.