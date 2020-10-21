A grand jury will not indict former University of Oklahoma President David Boren or administrator Jim “Tripp” Hall III on allegations of sexual misconduct.
Patrick Ryan, the acting attorney general in the investigation into Boren and Hall, announced Tuesday that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s investigation into Boren and Hall is over.
“As the appointed acting AG for this investigation, I have made the decision, after considering all relevant facts and circumstances, to not seek a Grand Jury criminal indictment relative to Boren’s and Hall’s alleged wrongful conduct while they were employed by the University of Oklahoma,” Ryan said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “I want to personally thank the OSBI for their extraordinary efforts and for conducting a thorough investigation.”
The OSBI began investigating the two former OU administrators in March of 2019.
Boren, OU’s former president of 24 years, was accused of sexual misconduct by Jess Eddy, a former OU employee and student. A university investigation of Boren via law firm Jones Day found Eddy’s allegations to be “generally credible” last year. Boren cut ties with the university in June 2019, resigning from the teaching role he had held since his 2018 retirement from the presidency.
Eddy said Tuesday that while he is grateful for those “who believed me and stood with me” through the last year-and-a-half, the OU community “(has) yet to see reform in the removal of all individuals who permitted and facilitated David Boren’s predation at OU.” Eddy said he believes Boren’s alleged misconduct went on for decades and traumatized other young men at the university.
“Justice for me was not an indictment but rather that the truth prevail and measures be taken at OU to ensure this never happens again,” Eddy said in a statement. “It was not for me to decide what justice was for anyone else. It was my commitment to, and I hope that the OSBI, Special Counsel, and Attorney General Hunter took every step to, ensure that all victims had every opportunity to have the justice they are so entitled to.
“If that end was met, much of my objective has been accomplished.”
Hall, who served under Boren as vice president for university development, has now been publicly accused of sexual misconduct — including nonconsensual groping and kissing — by three men.
Both Hall and Boren deny any wrongdoing. The Transcript has reached out to Boren’s attorney Clark Brewster and to the University of Oklahoma for comment.
