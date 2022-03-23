Graham named Superintendent at Pontotoc Technology Center

The Pontotoc Technology Center Board of Education voted unanimously March 10th to hire Travis Graham as the district’s new superintendent beginning July 1, 2022.
“I’m excited for PTC in the unanimous decision to hire Travis Graham as superintendent. We are confident in his ability to continue leading the success and growth represented by our Full-Time and BIS programs,” said Dr. Phillip Fuller, PTC Board President.
“I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to work for Pontotoc Technology Center and the communities we serve. PTC has a great staff and partnerships that I very much look forward to working with,” Graham said.
Graham grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from Asher High School. He attended Frank Phillips College in Borger Texas and completed an Associates Degree in Business. He then received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Science and Arts in Chickasha, Oklahoma. He completed a master’s degree in Educational Administration from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. Graham has served as an administrator at Holdenville ISD, Ada City Schools, and has been serving as a Dual Superintendent for Moss and Calvin Schools.
“The PTC Board is very pleased to have Travis Graham as our new superintendent. Mr. Graham has a great vision for the future of PTC. We are excited to work with him and all the staff at PTC to continue making PTC the place to find amazing opportunities for our district high school students and residents.” said John Anderson, PTC Board Vice President.
Pontotoc Technology Center is part of a network of 29 career technology centers across the state. PTC serves a district population of 40,638 based on 2010 census data. School districts served include Ada, Allen, Byng, Latta, Roff, Sasakwa, Stonewall, Tupelo, and Vanoss.
