GP Kubota presents scholarships

Great Plains Kubota is serving students with scholarships in excess of $50,000 within the Western Equipment Dealers Association Technician Training Program that’s held at OSUIT’s School of Transportation and Heavy Equipment in Okmulgee Oklahoma.
Great Plains Kubota has been investing in student technicians for several years to serve their growing Service Departments.
Pictured Friday at the dealership are 2021 scholarship recipients Gage Irving with his parents Kim and Kip Irving, and Jonathan Morrow and his parents Monica and Joey Morrow.
Great Plains Kubota is a full line Kubota dealership located in Ada, Duncan, Edmond, Norman, Shawnee, and Stillwater offering customers the full Kubota experience with sales, service, parts, and rentals.
