Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill that allows judges at their discretion to waive court fees for juveniles.
House Bill 3205 was sent to Stitt’s desk May 12 and signed into law on May 16. It will go into effect Nov. 1.
Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater) authored the bill. Talley has been active in prison ministry, visiting adult and juvenile facilities. After talking to the kids, Talley said he knew legislation needed to be passed to help lower or waive the fees.
The bill passed with 85 yeas and two nays through the House of Representatives and passed unanimously through the Senate.
While the bill would allow a judge to remove or reduce fees, it will not waive restitution or fines on convictions.
“Well, this doesn’t change you paying the fine or the restitution. It just says the judge can waive the fees on a juvenile, and we didn’t waive the fees on adults,” Talley said. “So if someone goes to court as an adult, and they get a fine, they can still pay the fees. So we’re not going to take away that because you still need to be punished. But if you walk out of the courthouse and you owe (a) $50 fine (and) $50 in restitution. But you (also) owe $2,000 in court costs. You may go sell drugs to pay (for) that because you only have a certain amount of time to pay for some of those,” Talley said. “And I’ve talked to kids who did some bad things to pay their court costs.”
Talley said this is a “may” bill, not a “shall” bill, meaning judges are not obligated by law to lower fees.
“The judges have always had the discretion to lower the fees – they just don’t do it,” Talley said. “This gives them permission to lower the fees. They don’t have to.”
Talley said he began the process by talking with judges to see if they would support the bill.
“The judges I talked to wanted this permission. And I said, ‘well, why couldn’t you just do it?’ And they said, ‘because it’s frowned upon.’ And so this gives them the permission to do it,” he said.
In Oklahoma, fees generated through the legal system also fund courthouse expenses. If a judge decides not to waive the fees, Talley said the Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs would help with paying the fees.
Initially, Talley had to speak with the Appropriations Committee to see if this was something that could be done.
“They said they were good with it. If this cost very much, the Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs is going to absorb any cost,” Talley said.
Executive Director of OJA Rachel Holt said HB3205 eliminates juvenile court fees for indigent representation, juvenile drug court and probation fees paid to the Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA).
“OJA supported this legislation because we know that the families that we serve are overwhelmingly indigent, and we do not want the payment of fees to be a barrier to successful case closure and a dismissal from system involvement. For the past five years, on averaging per year, OJA receives a little less than $14,000 from approximately 220 youth through 320 transactions/payments. During the same time period, Payne County’s average collections were $320 a year from three youth through 13 transactions,” she said. “Compared to the $125 million annual budget, this is not a significant amount of revenue. OJA collects very few fees so there is not a major framework in place to handle these transactions. OJA supports our system-involved families keeping their money to support the needs of the family and to allow children to achieve case closure through their hard work and improvement and not through monetary obligations.”
Talley said he received several phone calls from lawyers from the governor’s office who asked him why he wanted this bill to pass, what it does, and its importance for Oklahomans.
“So it’s kind of like it passed out the House, it passed out the Senate now convince me; this is a good thing. And so I had to talk to his attorney, that signing this bill for fees was a good thing for kids,” Talley said
Talley said he explained to the lawyers the burden of fees on juveniles and how this bill could help them financially and reduce the chances of the kids committing crimes to pay for their fees.
“When you owe that much more in court fees than you do on the fine and the restitution ... we’ve got to do a better job as a legislature of taking care of our court system so that they’re not adding the fees to people that break the law,” Talley said.
