Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.