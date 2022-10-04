Governor reflects on Chickasaw Nation's strong foundation and embraces bright future

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby reports the state of the Chickasaw Nation is strong during his annual address Oct. 1 at the 62nd Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting conducted in the new Aiitafama' Ishto (Large Meeting Place) in Tishomingo. Annual Meeting caps off a week of Chickasaw events and celebrations during the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival, conducted Sept. 23-Oct.1.