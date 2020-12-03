Governor Kevin Stitt joins Oklahoma Blood Institute and INTEGRIS Health CEO to urge convalescent plasma donation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) welcomed Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and INTEGRIS Health CEO Timothy Pehrson on Tuesday at OBI’s headquarters at 901 N. Lincoln. Pehrson joins Governor Stitt in urging Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma. Governor Stitt also made his second convalescent plasma donation to help critically ill COVID-19 patients in the state.
“Donating convalescent plasma is one of the most impactful actions Oklahomans can take, after they’ve recovered from COVID-19,” Stitt said. “The plasma we give will be given directly to patients in need to help our state fight this virus.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) began collecting convalescent plasma in early April, as soon as it showed promise in treating patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19. OBI is now distributing more than a thousand units per week to community hospitals.
“At INTEGRIS Health, we’ve seen directly the impact this treatment has on our patients,” Pehrson said. “Many in our community want to know how they can help our health care providers in the battle against COVID-19. One easy way to help is by donating convalescent plasma so this essential product is available for all patients who need it.”
The earlier in their care that seriously ill COVID-19 patients receive convalescent plasma, the more likely they will see a better outcome. Convalescent plasma continues to be a critical treatment in the state’s response to COVID-19.
First responders from Oklahoma City – a group hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic – also donated. Kyle Durham, Battalion Chief with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, and Erica Jackson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, donated on behalf of their organizations, both of which are fighting COVID-19 in their ranks and through their daily work.
“We are incredibly grateful for Governor Stitt’s donation today, which will go to help patients like those getting state-of-the-art care in intensive care at INTEGRIS Health,” said John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI. “We need as many strong voices as possible to encourage Oklahomans to donate this critical product so that we can get ahead of the surging demand and fight this pandemic that is so straining our hospitals, essential health care providers and first responders.”
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 – or who have tested positive for the antibodies – are eligible to give convalescent plasma. A single plasma donation can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.
To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have had a positive COVID-19 test result, be symptom-free for 14 days and be at least 7 days past their last blood or plasma donation. A donation takes about 90 minutes, and donors are eligible as often as every seven days.
Oklahomans are urged to sign up for the convalescent plasma registry by calling 888-308-3924 or visiting obi.org/plasma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.