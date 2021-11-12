OKLAHOMA CITY — LGBTQ advocates said they were disappointed Wednesday after Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order banning state health officials from issuing gender-neutral birth certificates.
Advocates said they weren’t surprised by Stitt’s executive order, and that they anticipated another round of litigation as the governor attempts to use an executive order to thwart a court settlement requiring the state to offer a third option on its birth certificates.
As part of a settlement, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Health recently issued what was believed to be Oklahoma’s first nonbinary birth certificate to Oregon resident Kit Vivien Lorelied.
Lorelied, who was born in Oklahoma and uses they/them pronouns, sued several state department of health employees, claiming their constitutional rights were violated when health officials refused to issue a new nonbinary birth certificate despite a previous court order to do so. Oklahoma state officials initially said they couldn’t issue a nonbinary option because the state’s birth certificate only allowed “male” or “female,” according to court filings.
In the executive order, Stitt wrote that he learned that the Health Department had entered into a settlement that was not reviewed or approved by his administration. He said the settlement requires health officials amend birth certificates in a manner not permitted under Oklahoma law.
“This order ensures that this unauthorized action will be corrected,” Stitt wrote.
Stitt said the Health Department must cease amending birth certificates; remove from its website any reference to amending birth certificates that is inconsistent with its authority under state law; inform his office of any pending litigation related to birth certificates; and provide any additional information that the state agency feels is responsive to the order.
He also urged lawmakers when they reconvene in regular session in February to pass legislation clarifying that changes in sex or gender on a birth certificate or a designation of nonbinary is contrary to state law..
As a result of a settlement, Oklahoma became one of fewer than 15 states offering a nonbinary gender option on its birth certificates, said Christopher Brecht last month. The lead attorney representing Lorelied, Brecht, had said he was surprised, but pleased, that the state agreed to settle the matter quickly.
He declined to comment on the executive order Wednesday and what it meant for Lorelied’s case.
Alex Wade, medical services director with Oklahomans for Equality, said it was “incredibly” disappointing, but expected. The Tulsa group advocates for LGBTQ individuals and their families.
“We already had people lined up to get their gender markers changed, and so I know several people that this will directly impact,” he said. “Most likely, we won’t be able to do that change, at least not until we’re able to fight this. So I expect there will be some very low lows and depression following this rule.”
Wade said he wasn’t sure what the executive order would mean for any Oklahomans who might have already received nonbinary birth certificates.
Nicole McAfee, executive director of Oklahoma City based Freedom Oklahoma, said in a statement that Stitt’s decision to enshrine in an executive order that he was unaware of a settlement that resulted in Oklahoma’s first non-binary birth certificate is more of a “comment on the dysfunction of the executive branch than anything else.”
She said while Stitt’s order “Is full of attacks” suggesting the Health Department and Attorney General’s office violated statute by entering into a legal settlement, it also ignores that separation of powers exist for a moment like this. McAfee, who is not an attorney, said Stitt does not have the authority to overturn an agreement entered into a court of law.
“February looms ahead with the promise of attacks that seek to make scapegoats of 2SLGBTQ+ Oklahomans and continue to deny and limit our rights and freedoms under the law,” McAfee said. “And for that session and each one after it, we are ready to do the work.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.