Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling visited Ada Friday.
The visit included stops at Powerlift, Fenton Ford, Chick-fil-A and the Irving Community Center. The visit to the businesses was to discuss the success of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (C.A.R.E.S.) Act.
Watch for full coverage of the visit at www.theadanews.com this weekend and in upcoming print editions of The Ada News.
