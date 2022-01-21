Weeks after he abruptly refused to renew the state’s hunting and fishing compacts with two of its largest tribes, Oklahoma’s governor has now accused the Choctaw and Cherokee nations of costing taxpayers millions of dollars by reneging on past agreements.
In separate Jan. 5 letters sent to the Choctaw and Cherokee chiefs, Gov. Kevin Stitt accused both tribes of purchasing hundreds of thousands of licenses short of the guaranteed minimums, which he said resulted in nearly $17.5 million less in state and federal revenue over the lifetime of the compacts.
Stitt further warned the chiefs that the letter complied with the 30-day good faith negotiation process required before a lawsuit can be filed in federal court.
A top official with the Cherokee Nation said Thursday that Stitt’s letter “significantly misrepresents the facts.” He contended that state officials added unnecessary hurdles to tribal citizen’s ability to obtain a $2 hunting and fishing license, which led to less participation.
In a letter to Chuck Hoskin Jr., the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, Stitt wrote that the Nation agreed to purchase at least 150,000 licenses annually, but fell about 284,708 licenses short of the guaranteed minimum. He said the Nation’s breach of compact cost the state nearly $12.4 million — including nearly $11.9 million in lost federal funding and $506,000 in state licensing fees.
In his letter to Gary Batton, the Choctaw Nation chief, Stitt said the tribe agreed to purchase at least 50,000 licenses a year, but purchased about 152,967 licenses fewer than promised. He said the state has incurred damages of about $5.1 million — including nearly $4.8 million in lost federal funding and $306,000 in state licensing fees.
As of Thursday, a Governor’s Office spokeswoman said they had not received a response from either tribe, and declined to comment further.
Stitt’s decision to end the compacts had been viewed by tribal leaders last month as an attempt to undercut tribal sovereignty, and his latest letters didn’t help the already strained relations.
“Should Gov. Stitt pursue legal action, as threatened, the Choctaw Nation will respond to the facts accordingly,” the tribe said in a statement. “We remain disappointed and confused that Gov. Stitt focuses so much time and energy on needless conflict with Native American tribes, when we are open to cooperating with him to again benefit our members and all Oklahomans.”
The statement said all parties benefited and executed the compact without issue until Stitt chose “to draw a line in the sand” after the Choctaw Nation elected not to accept the terms of his proposed unnegotiated license structure.
Chad Harsha, Cherokee Nation secretary of natural resources, said his tribe stood ready to jointly issue 150,000 licenses, but the state chose to require Social Security numbers or driver’s licenses beyond tribal citizenship cards before it would agree to issue a joint license. Neither was required by the compact or federal funding. He said the extra demands reduced the number of state-issued licenses.
“It seems the governor now wants to rewrite the facts to shift the blame, which is unfortunate given the tribal wildlife compacts brought tens of millions of dollars in increased tribal and federal funding for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation,” Harsha said.
Harsha also said Stitt is not just content to cancel the compacts and cost the state millions in future funding, but seems poised to waste taxpayer money fighting Oklahoma tribes.
“The Nation remains hopeful that Gov. Stitt will change course and work cooperatively with Oklahoma’s Indian tribes for the benefit of all four million Oklahomans,” Harsha said. “But if Gov. Stitt insists on filing pointless litigation, the Cherokee Nation stands ready to protect its treaty rights.”
The compacts had been in place since 2015 and 2016 following an agreement with former Republican Gov. Mary Fallin. They were heralded as the first of their kind in the country, and tribal leaders argued that the two agreements generated close to $38 million in new revenue for the state since 2015. They were designed to allow Oklahoma to leverage federal funding to help cover the state’s costs of wildlife management, operations, conservation and enforcement, tribal officials said.
Under the compacts, both tribes paid $2 per license, which allowed a license holder to hunt or fish anywhere in the state.
Tribes have guaranteed hunting and fishing rights on their reservations under their federal treaties, but supporters said the compacts with the Choctaws and Cherokees led to a coordinated, intergovernmental system.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.