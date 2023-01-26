Governor appoints Calvin Prince to parole board

Ada resident Calvin Prince was appointed Friday to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“With an accomplished career serving his community, Calvin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Pardon and Parole board,” Stitt said. “Mr. Prince will be a steward of justice for the people of Oklahoma, and I look forward to having him serve.”
Prince received his bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Counseling in 1989 from East Central University. In 1997, Prince returned to ECU to earn his Master of Science degree in Human Resources Counseling. Prince began his career as a behavioral specialist in Ada and Oklahoma City before working as a behavioral consultant for various colleges.
“I count this as an opportunity to serve all citizens of Oklahoma, and to do so with an impartial perspective in a profoundly important process,” Prince said.
Prior to his appointment, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. In 2012, he began working as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts, managing multiple specialty court programs for court ordered participants.
Throughout his career, Prince has served on numerous boards and associations such as the Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition, Pontotoc County Mental Health Drug Court, City of Ada Multicultural Committee, and the City of Ada Citizens Advisory Board.
Calvin Prince will replace Scott Williams on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. This comes as Cathy Stocker and Edward Konieczny are reappointed to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
