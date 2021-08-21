The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education defied state officials by implementing a mask mandate on campus, and within hours after the order went public, the governor and attorney general slammed the school, suggesting parents can snub the requirement.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor released statements defending their decision to pass and uphold Senate Bill 658, which prevents Oklahoma school boards from requiring masks in public schools.
“It is disappointing that one school district has chosen to openly violate a state law that was supported by 80 percent of the Legislature. The goal of SB 658 was to ensure every student in Oklahoma could go to school in person and parents retained the fundamental right to make health care decisions for their children,” Stitt said. “To be clear, no parent is banned from sending their child to school with a mask and no school may mandate masks or vaccines. I will always stand up for parents’ right to decide what is best for their child.”
Mask mandates are only allowable under the law if Gov. Kevin Stitt declares an emergency, and he has not done that.
The Hulbert board voted Wednesday night to require all adults and students to wear facial masks, regardless of vaccination status, although exemptions may be given on a case-by-case basis. The district has 606 students students and 39 teachers.
Hulbert joins Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South Schools, which previously announced they would enforce mask mandates.
The announcement came after the Hulbert Middle School and Hulbert High School went virtual until the end of the week because over 25 percent of the population of their schools went on quarantine. The elementary school did not shut down.
In a letter issued Thursday morning, Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate informed parents the decision came from recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The mandate went into effect Thursday, Aug. 19.
“The safety of our school family is our greatest priority, and increasing cases of COVID-19 in our district made this difficult decision necessary,” she wrote.
Since Hulbert started school on Aug. 12, seven individuals have tested positive, which resulted in 154 people being placed in quarantine. This reportedly includes most of the HHS Rider football team, which was slated for its season opener Friday, Aug. 27 against Westville.
“The current situation creates not only a risk to students’ health, but also results in a significant loss of in-person instructional time. By wearing masks in the classroom, we can better protect the health of our students and significantly reduce the number of students who need to quarantine when there is a positive case,” Choate wrote.
According to the letter, the number of cases exceeded that experienced at any time last year, which Choate attributes to the more aggressive Delta variant of COVID-19.
“Cases in Cherokee County continue to grow, and – based on the size of our enrollment – our school numbers are increasing at an even faster rate,” she wrote.
HPS officials said they will work with individuals who require an exception to the mandate on a case-by-case basis.
The state attorney general also weighed in, claiming the law banning mask mandates is constitutional, although several legal experts have suggested bans imposed by state legislatures could constitute civil rights violations.
“We are vigorously defending SB 658 in court because it is plainly constitutional and helps protect the choices of students and parents,” he said. “Under the new law, public school boards cannot implement a mask mandate, unless certain conditions are met, including that the school district be in an area under a current state of emergency declared by the governor. Under our constitution, the Legislature gets to set the policy of the state—especially on controversial issues like this—and schools should not be actively trying to undermine our constitutional structure of government by violating duly-enacted state law.”
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, issued a statement supporting Hulbert’s action.
“The governor has a platform to reach Oklahomans across the state. Instead of using it to plead with Oklahomans to get vaccinated, he has chosen to ‘slam’ a duly elected school board for taking action to protect their students and staff in the face of a deadly virus that has already claimed the lives of more than 6,600 Oklahomans,” Nichols said. “It’s time for the governor to grow up and start leading this state through this pandemic or get out of the way.”
Nichols blamed Stitt for allowing the state to fall further behind in the fight against COVID-19.
“Oklahomans should take notice that at a time like this, their governor did not choose to stand with schools, medical professionals and families,” Nichols said. “He chose to risk lives because he lacked the courage to do what was right.”
