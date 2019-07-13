OKLAHOMA CITY— Oklahoma is comprised of 39 federally recognized tribes and roughly 4 million people, and I was elected to give a fresh eye to all agreements, laws, and actions by state government and to make the hard decisions that consider every individual who calls this great state home.
Dating back to the campaign, I was transparent and clear that, as governor, I would seek a fair-market deal regarding the state’s tribal gaming compacts that expire on Jan. 1, 2020. This 15-year-old compact established some of the lowest gaming fees in the nation, and the tribes have been fantastic, successful business leaders in our state, turning their gaming industry in Oklahoma into the third largest in the nation today.
I am committed to open discussions with all tribal partners and to achieving an outcome that spurs more funding for public education, grows opportunity for the tribes and is a successful partnership for the state and future generations of Oklahomans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.