Gov. Kevin Stitt proclaimed Oct. 1-3 as official “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to support and celebrate Oklahoma restaurants.
In celebration, “Eat Drink LOKal” is a campaign developed by the Oklahoma Restaurant Association (ORA) to encourage the general public to dine inside, dine outside or enjoy carry-out meals from their favorite restaurants across the state during Oct. 1-3. Supporting Oklahoma restaurants is critical to further boost our current economy. The association continues to engage with state, local and federal officials to help address the coronavirus public health issue.
“Fall in love with your favorite restaurants again and increase your support of them through the campaign Oct. 1-3,” said Jim Hopper, President of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. “Since March, Oklahoma restaurants have lost over half a billion dollars in revenue and have had to lay off or furlough 65,000 employees. We must continue supporting the industry, or many our favorite establishments are at risk of closing their doors for good.”
The hospitality landscape has changed dramatically, and restaurants continue to operate safely by providing distanced dining and COVID-19-approved sanitation practices.
“In partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and local Health Departments, restaurants will continue to utilize proper enhanced sanitation and training of their staff, as they have for many years,” said Hopper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.