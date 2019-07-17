Gospel meeting attracts guests from across nation

The 14th Street Church of Christ’s 83rd annual Fourth of July gospel meeting is now history. It was one of the best ever and was organized and conducted by Glenn Ballard and Aubrey Ballard, both of Texas.
We had guests come here from all across the nation.
The opening service started Saturday evening with four young men who are aspiring to be preachers doing the teaching, and others leading the songs.
During the rest of the meetings, we had three speakers from various areas, each service after the Sunday morning service. There was one each from California, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee. There were two each from Alabama and Arkansas, seven from Oklahoma and 15 from Texas.
In total, we got to hear some great sermons from 30 different preachers, young and old. We had sermons to edify, exhort and rebuke, just as God’s word commands.
The a capella singing was just beautiful. The weather was very nice throughout the meeting as we had gentle breezes most of the time, making it comfortable to sit outside under the tabernacle.
The crowds grew in number each day as people arrived from other states. The highest count was just under 400 in attendance.
The meeting has taken on a new twist this year, as other congregations have graciously offered to sponsor it. This year, the Lincoln Avenue Church of Christ at Healdton was the sponsoring congregation, and The Whispering Pines Church of Christ at Tuttle has asked to be the sponsoring congregation next year.
Between and after services, we had activities arranged for fellowship that included a hot dog cookout; a hamburger cookout; a special buffet at Mazzio’s Pizza; volleyball; watermelon served by the Chamber of Commerce; and special offers at Boomerang Diner, Potrillo’s Mexican Restaurant and Sweet Swirls.
A large group of singers met one afternoon at the Callaway Nursing Home and then went to the Arbuckle Hospital to sing for the residents and staff. One of the highlights of the activities was the traditional walk after one of the night services, when many meet at the Nature Center in the park and walk to Buffalo Springs with flashlights and gather around the water and sing gospel songs from memory. Then at midnight, they end with a prayer and walk back to the Nature Center.
We heard numerous very positive comments about our friendly, welcoming residents as well as the beauty and peacefulness of our area. This makes those of us who live here feel very pleased with our communities, both Sulphur and Davis. We are very grateful for the welcoming spirit shown here and wish to thank all of you who interacted with our guests so kindly.
