GOP convention set for Saturday By Tara Mullins | Pontotoc County Republican Party 19 hrs ago The Pontotoc County Republican Party will hold its precinct and county convention at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gray Real Estate Elite, 112 E. Main, Ada.
