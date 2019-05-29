Goodwin receives Ada Lions Club scholarship

Halle Goodwin of Ada, right, was recently awarded a college scholarship from Ada Lions Club. She will attend East Central University in the fall. Standing with Goodwin is Ada Lion Tim Rhynes.

 Randy Mitchell | For The Ada News

