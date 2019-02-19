It’s been more than a year since Ada resident Britney Gomez’s body was found in a wooded field near the Kullihoma grounds east of Ada.
A rancher discovered the 26-year-old’s body March 16, 2018, while working his land. Gomez had been missing since the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2018.
Ada police, Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Gomez’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body, but to date, no arrests have been made.
Though the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has declared the cause of Gomez’s death to be “undetermined,” Gomez’s family insists she was murdered.
“We want to keep her name alive,” Gomez’s adoptive mother, Joann Knighten, said Thursday. “(A year ago) last Monday is the last time any of us have spoken to her. We’re going on a year, and we want some arrests. We want some closure as a family. We’re not going to quit until it’s done.”
To keep Gomez’s memory alive and maintain a public focus on the case of her disappearance and death, her parents, Bernadine Bear Heels and Curtis and Joann Knighten, held a candlelight vigil Saturday at Smith-Phillips Funeral home in Ada.
“I just want (people) to know she was a person who didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Bear Heels said. “Celebrate her life. Remember her in a positive way.”
Investigation into Gomez death, disappearance treated as a homicide
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Gomez’s body was discovered by a rancher checking on his cattle March 16, 2018, near the Kullihoma grounds east of Ada.
“She was decomposed, so she had definitely been there for several weeks,” Bratcher said in March 2018.
Gomez’s husband told police she went missing in the early morning hours Feb. 11, 2018. Eight days later, Gomez’s sister called the police to report that she had not seen or heard from her sister in more than a week.
Ada Police Detective Brian Engel said upon receiving the missing-person report, Ada police officers went to Gomez’s home to conduct a welfare check. There, they interviewed Gomez’s husband, William.
“Initially, he said he didn’t think there was a detective on duty, and that’s why he didn’t call,” Engel said.
Engel said during a subsequent interview, William’s explanation for not calling police Feb. 11, 2018, changed.
William later told police he didn’t think much of Gomez’s disappearance because she had a history of leaving home and being gone for weeks at a time before returning. He then told police that was the reason he did not file a missing-person report at the time of her disappearance.
William told police that Gomez took a couple of hoodies and a bag of makeup when she left. He said he woke up around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 11, 2018, and discovered she was gone.
Ada detectives said Gomez told her mother around 11 p.m. the night before her disappearance that she was leaving her husband.
“She texted her mom and said, ‘I need a break from Will, I’m going to go to my sister’s house in Texas,’” Engel said. “Then she sent another text message to her mom about an hour later saying she was fine, that she was having trouble with her phone. That was the last anyone heard of her.”
Police are not commenting on the state or nature of the scene where Gomez’s body was found, nor will they say whether they suspect foul play was involved, Bratcher said. The condition of the area where the body was found is part of the puzzle investigators are trying to piece together.
Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents conducted the investigation of the scene where Gomez’s body was found. Ada police investigators are assisting OSBI with the investigation into Gomez’s death and are conducting their own investigation into her disappearance.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of foul play.
In a prepared statement issued Feb 14, Ada police said that detectives have spent many, many hours over the last year following up on information in reference to Gomez.
“The Ada Police Department still expresses its condolences to Mrs. Gomez’s family and friends,” the statement reads.
Police are asking anyone who has information about Gomez’s disappearance or the circumstances surrounding her body being found near Kullihoma to contact Detective Brian Engel at (580) 436-6300, extension 212, or to report the information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 580-33-CATCH.
“We’d appreciate any information available,” Engel said.
