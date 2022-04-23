The Oklahoma for the Deaf Foundation invites golf lovers to show their support for OSD by signing up a four-person team or sponsoring holes at the Foundation’s annual golf tournament on Monday, May 2.
The event will be held at Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club at 519 Country Club Road in Ardmore.
Check in will be at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The donation for a four-person team is $1,000 and each hole sponsorship is $100.
Lunch will be provided.
The Dornick Hills Golf Course was the home course for American golf course architect Perry Maxwell. Maxwell was a founding member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects and an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inductee in 2012.
The course was restored in 2021 by Tom Doak, a renowned modern-day golf course architect and author of multiple books on the subject.
“We prefer to have finalized teams by April 26, but we’re not going to turn anyone away,” said Marsha Cole, tournament contact, OSD Foundation secretary and OSD superintendent’s secretary. “Please come out, bring your friends and have a great day at one of the best golf courses in Oklahoma.”
The Oklahoma School for the Deaf Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization overseen by an independent board of trustees, which funds OSD school programs and projects not funded by state or federal government agencies.
Donations to the OSD Foundation help fund materials, equipment, and experiences, including scholarships, teacher grants and other programs and projects, which enhance OSD student programs and family education.
Those who wish to donate may mail checks to Attn: Marsha Cole, OSD, 1100 Oklahoma Avenue, Sulphur, OK 73086. For more information, visit https://www.osdfoundation.net or phone 580-622-4909.
