John Hargrave, Jim Dicus, Ann Dicus, Wendell Godwin, Alisha Robinson, and Gerald Williams pose Friday at the East Central University Foundation, with a $15,693.17 check from the 28th annual Mike and Leslie Dicus Memorial Golf Tournament. The funds were given to the Foundation, which matched the donation. The tournament has raised $856,656 for college scholarships in its history, including $240,000 for ECU students. 

