2019 Golden Tigers Brunch set for Sept. 21 at East Central University

Those who graduated from or attended East Central University 50 years ago or longer are welcome to attend the 2019 Golden Tiger Brunch at 10 a.m. Sept. 21, in ECU Foundation Hall in the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center.
The event is conducted each year during Homecoming festivities as each “Golden Tiger” receives a Golden Tiger medallion. This year, the 1969 ECU graduating class will be honored. The medallions are engraved with the recipient’s name and graduation year, and all Golden Tigers wearing them are admitted free to the Homecoming football game each year.
This year’s homecoming game is set for, Sept. 21 against Southern Nazarene, with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Koi Ishto Stadium.
There is no cost for Golden Tigers to attend the brunch. They can bring a guest or guests for $15 per person.
For questions, call 580-559-5724 or email at alumni@ecok.edu. Registration is available online at ecok.edu/2019GoldenTiger.
