Go Lady Cougars

ADA [ndash] Weldon Fulsom Services for Weldon Lee Fulsom, 72, of Ada are 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Sandy Baptist Church in Sulphur, Pastor Kadesh King will officiate. Burial will follow at Sandy Cemetery in Sulphur. A Wake will be at the family home, 1217 Bolton Street, Ada from…
ADA [ndash] Services for David Cecil Ballard, 75, of Ada, formerly of Quinton, OK are 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Greater Refuge Church in Quinton, Rev. George Mantooth will officiate. Burial will follow at Brooken Cemetery, north of Quinton. The family will receive friends fr…
