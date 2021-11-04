Oklahoma entrepreneurs will spend a whole week connecting over experiences and resources as a way to support the local economy’s most promising startups.
Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 will include several events between Nov. 8-14 that both showcase prominent entrepreneurs and share how promising business concepts can grow into the state’s next top businesses. Kristin Garcia, startup specialist of AXIS Powered by Francis Tuttle, will serve as the GEW state coordinator for Oklahoma.
“We’re excited to unite our entrepreneurship communities across the state of Oklahoma to promote business owners and those aspiring to start a business,” Garcia said. “Our hope is that through our GEW Oklahoma 2021 Virtual Kickoff on Nov. 8, we can share the stories of our entrepreneurs while growing and connecting our ecosystem for an inclusive entrepreneurship economic development movement.”
In addition to Garcia, seven state community organizers will be hosting events to bring GEW to the local level. Coordinators will encourage their local organizations to plan and conduct activities throughout the week.
Community organizers are the following people:
Abbey Marino and Jamie Leupen, 36 Degrees North (Tulsa)
Katy Boren, OKC Innovation District (Oklahoma City)
Jennifer McGrail, Francis Tuttle Technology Center (Edmond)
Cassandra Rigby, OU Tom Love Innovation Hub (Norman)
Cama Watts, Gordon Cooper Technology Center (Shawnee)
Janet Schwabe, Pioneer Technology Center (Ponca City)
Jim Lawson, Pontotoc Technology Center (Ada)
Globally, it is estimated GEW will take place in 170 countries with roughly 9 million participants in 35,000 activities ranging from small, casual meetups to large events and competitions. It is coordinated by the Global Entrepreneurship Network.
About Global Entrepreneurship Network
The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of projects and programs in 170 countries to make it easier for anyone to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross-border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers, and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier entrepreneurship ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information, visit www.genglobal.org.
About Francis Tuttle Technology Center
Francis Tuttle serves high school students and adults in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area with career-specific training to develop and maintain a quality workforce for the region. Francis Tuttle also offers complete business and industry training, consulting services, and short-term training for career development or personal enrichment. With locations in Oklahoma City and Edmond, Francis Tuttle offers central Oklahoma diverse training programs to fulfill the school’s mission to prepare customers for success in the workplace.
