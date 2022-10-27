A glass recycling event is slated for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Ada Farmer’s Market.
The collection event will take place in front of Off Main Tees at 115 S. Townsend. People may bring their glass bottles, jars, or other glass items. Glass should be rinsed but labels do not have to be removed.
The glass sand is used to make concrete pavers which will also be for sale at the glass collection event. The bottles are crushed and the pavers are fabricated by students in ECU’s Water Resource Policy and Management master’s degree program. The glass grinder is owned by Ada Sunrise Rotary Club.
For more information contact Christine Pappas at cpappas@ecok.edu or 580-559-5640.
