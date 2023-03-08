Girl Scout Cookies on sale through March 20

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma’s annual eight-week cookie sale in now under way with online stores opening.
Girl Scouts throughout Pontotoc County have cookies now and booth sales will run through Mar. 20 at a variety of locations including Walmart.
Girl Scout cookie flavors include: the new AdventurefulsTM, Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Trefoils® and Lemon-Ups™. Specialty cookies such as Toffee-tastic, which are gluten free, and S’mores, which are natural, organic and non-GMO.
The new AdventurefulsTM cookie is an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème filling and a hint of sea salt.
“Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies is a delicious way to support these young entrepreneurs and all the proceeds stay locally.” said Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. “Our troops learn so many life-long skills through this program, from goal setting, decision making and money management to people skills and business ethics. It’s so exciting to see.”
There are a variety of ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies including online at www.girlscoutcookies.org, through DoorDash and through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder App.
One hundred percent of proceeds raised from cookie sales stay local; 53.5 percent goes towards local programs for Girl Scouts in Eastern Oklahoma, 24 percent covers the cost of cookies and program support, 14 percent is dedicated to troop proceeds and 8.5 percent is dedicated to the Cookie Program credit and girl rewards.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, according to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma website.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program strives to teach five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
