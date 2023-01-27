Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season Jan. 21, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.
There are a variety of ways to purchase cookies including:
• If you know a Girl Scout, watch for a call, text or email to place an order online via Digital Cookie, or reach out to her to place your order.
• Consumers can use the Cookie Finder at gseok.org to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from girls at the iconic cookie booths beginning Feb. 10.
• Beginning Feb. 27, consumers can order their favorite cookies for shipment, directly to their front door, including the new Raspberry Rally cookie.
• New this year, Raspberry Rally is exclusively offered through Digital Cookie for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. This latest approach will help to guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future.
• You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.
“The cookie sale is one of our most anticipated times of the year,” said Regina Moon, president and CEO of GSEOK. “The program offers entrepreneurial opportunity to the girls and troops and our community is so generous in supporting them. We’re excited about our newest flavor – Raspberry Rally – as well as our full lineup of customer favorites.”
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making.
Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.girlscouts.org/join.
