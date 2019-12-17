Shop the Chickasaw Holiday Market for unique Native American art and jewelry, Bedré Fine Chocolates, award-winning Chickasaw Press books, Pendleton products, DVDs, apparel and more.
Chickasaw Nation Productions feature films available at the Chickasaw Holiday Market include “Te Ata” and “Pearl.” Documentaries include “Bearer of the Morning: The Life of Te Ata Thompson Fisher,” “First Encounter” and “Pearl Carter Scott: On Top of the World.” Free T-shirts will be given with the purchase of a feature film or documentary.
Works from featured Chickasaw artists include Doneeta Nowlin, Kristen Dorsey, Brent Greenwood and Joanna Underwood-Blackburn, among others.
The Chickasaw Holiday Art Market will be open until Dec. 30. Hours of operations are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and it is located at 105 W. Main St., Ada.
